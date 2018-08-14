Joker’s lounge in Richland gets a new look

A lounge remodel caps a decade-long turnaround for Atomic Bowl and Joker's Nightclub. Max Faulkner led the team that purchased the iconic Richland business in 2008.
By
Italian bridge collapses in severe storm killing dozens

World

Italian bridge collapses in severe storm killing dozens

Italian transport official say at least 22 people are dead and 8 injured after a highway bridge in Genoa, Italy collapsed. Italian authorities say that about 10 vehicles were involved when a raised highway collapsed during a sudden and violent storm.