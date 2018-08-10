Pasco approves photo enforcement traffic cameras

Paul Glassman of Lakewood rewrote his matrimonial vows the day of his wedding with the line, “Almonds don’t lactate” and the result has made him a viral sensation - with the help of “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.
This video uses animation to show how DOE and contractor CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company would fill waste storage Tunnel 2 near PUREX with grout to prevent a collapse, while allowing for future removal of the waste from the tunnel.
Seattle Seahawks rookie LB Shaquem Griffin discusses his first NFL game, while veteran teammate Bobby Wagner jokes with him from behind reporters at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. The Seahawks lost, 19-17, to Indianapolis.
Seattle Seahawks rookie corner Tre Flowers recaps first NFL game, talks about covering T.Y. Hilton and playing against Andrew Luck at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. The Seahawks lost, 19-17, to Indianapolis.
Seattle Seahawks rookie TE Will Dissly says he's glad to stay in Seattle after spending four years playing at UW. He caught two passes at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. The Seahawks lost, 19-17, to Indianapolis.
Benton Prosecutor Andy Miller addresses Superior Court Judge Bruce Spanner about an order to assess the mental health of alleged WinCo shooter Matthew McQuin. Spanner signed the order while McQuin was present in the courtroom.