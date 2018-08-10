Pasco approves photo enforcement traffic cameras

Pasco City Manager Dave Zabell explains about the ordinance recently passed by the city council approving the use of photo enforcement traffic cameras in busy intersections and school zones.
Hanford

This video uses animation to show how DOE and contractor CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company would fill waste storage Tunnel 2 near PUREX with grout to prevent a collapse, while allowing for future removal of the waste from the tunnel.

Gov. Jay Inslee tours the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory in Richland. The LIGO facility detects gravitational waves from black holes that are billions of light years from earth.