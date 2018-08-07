Kennewick teachers bargaining session rally

Janet Bell, Kennewick Education Association president, tells about the support by union members before a bargaining session with school administration.
Resident injured by gazebo fire

Operations Chief Neil Hines of the Kennewick Fire Department releases preliminary details about a gazebo fire that caused minor burns to a resident of the Kennewick home.

What can you do to stop animal abuse?

Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

Black Dolly sings Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’

Wendy and Chris Newbury didn't mean to start the band Black Dolly when Chris got Wendy studio time for an anniversary gift. But that's what evolved when these two music teachers – Chris at Hanford HS and Wendy at Pasco – got together with friends.