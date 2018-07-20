Pendleton Police Department lip synch challenge

A US Geological Survey drone captured lava erupting at the fissure 8 cinder cone near Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano on July 14. According to the USGS, the lava emerging from the cone was traveling at a speed of 13 to 16 miles per hour.
A federal grand jury has indicted 13 people — including members of the Aryan Knights and Severely Violent Criminals gangs — for drug distribution, conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms and other crimes.
Washington state's Department of Natural Resources has a Wildfire Aviation team that provides rapid response to wildland fires and an occasional rescue. All of DNR's UH-1H helicopters saw service during the Vietnam War.
Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick.