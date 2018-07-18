Blaze ravages West Richland mobile home

Capt. Paul Carlyle of Benton County Fire District 4 gives an overview of a blaze that heavily damaged a mobile home in the 6800 of James Street in West Richland.
Semi-truck flips and catches fire along I-86

Northwest News

East Idaho News reports, "Westbound lanes of Interstate 86 in American Falls are blocked due to a semi truck crash and fire... lanes are blocked between exit 44 (Ramsey Road) and exit 40." The video shown here was near the Seagull Bay exit.