Richland Fire Department 2013 lip synch music video

A day after President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump is going back on comments he made during their joint press conference regarding Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation released video from July 4 that shows a bicyclist bypassing the gates of a drawbridge and tumbling into a gap. Police said the 37-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital and treated for facial injuries.
East Idaho News reports, "Westbound lanes of Interstate 86 in American Falls are blocked due to a semi truck crash and fire... lanes are blocked between exit 44 (Ramsey Road) and exit 40." The video shown here was near the Seagull Bay exit.
At least 22 people were injured when a debris from a lava explosion hit a tour boat off the coast of Kapoho, Hawaii, on July 16, 2018. This video was recorded by tourist Will Bryan, who reported being hospitalized after the lava struck the boat.
Fred Caligiuri, 99, pitched to MLB Hall of Fame hitter Ted Williams during Williams' .400 batting season. Caligiuri, shares that experience as well as his perspective on being the oldest living former Major League Baseball player.
The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing said it will counterattack in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. U.S. farmers worry tariffs will rob them of profits and reduce their ability to compete in the pork market.
A man is facing charges after Ohio police say he dragged an officer for more than a mile in his car while fleeing a traffic stop. Dashcam video shows the officer being dragged down a street while another trooper chases the suspect.
A large amount of plutonium has gone quietly missing over the years from stockpiles owned by the US military. One case involving a theft during transport to the Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory is outlined here.