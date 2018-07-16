Meet the new leader of Americans hockey team

Kelly Buchberger is introduced at the new Tri-City Americans coach during a press conference held by team officials in Kennewick.
By
Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

Latest News

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

More than half a million people died between 2000 and 2015 from opioid use. In 2017 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency. We examine what happens to the human body on opioids.