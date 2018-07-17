New York's Bocca Felice to open in Richland

Angie Pandelides tells about the New York style pizza restaurant she's about to open at 1308 Lee Boulevard in Richland.
By
Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

National

At least 22 people were injured when a debris from a lava explosion hit a tour boat off the coast of Kapoho, Hawaii, on July 16, 2018. This video was recorded by tourist Will Bryan, who reported being hospitalized after the lava struck the boat.

China trade tensions worry US farmers

Business

The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing said it will counterattack in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. U.S. farmers worry tariffs will rob them of profits and reduce their ability to compete in the pork market.