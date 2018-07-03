River of Fire shoreline launch zone

Brian Parkhust of Western Display Fireworks provides an overview about this year's fireworks show for the River of Fire Independence Day celebration in Columbia Park.
Is it a cougar or a raccoon? Which do you see?

Weird

An animal caught on video this week in Bluffton, South Carolina had people speculating if it was a cougar or a raccoon. A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources official said the animal is likely a sun-bleached or light-colored raccoon.