Mother and child safely escape house fire

Tracy Baker, of Benton County Fire District 1, explains how a mother and child escaped unharmed from an early morning fire in their house on East 15th Avenue.
By
Is it a cougar or a raccoon? Which do you see?

Weird

Is it a cougar or a raccoon? Which do you see?

An animal caught on video this week in Bluffton, South Carolina had people speculating if it was a cougar or a raccoon. A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources official said the animal is likely a sun-bleached or light-colored raccoon.