Mother and child safely escape house fire

An animal caught on video this week in Bluffton, South Carolina had people speculating if it was a cougar or a raccoon. A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources official said the animal is likely a sun-bleached or light-colored raccoon.
Rescuers found all 12 boys and their soccer coach alive deep inside a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand late on July 2, more than a week after they disappeared and touched off a desperate search.
Margarita-loving bear takes a dip in a hot tub in a lush Altadena, California, backyard. On a hot afternoon, the bear enjoyed the yard and the Jacuzzi — and even got to taste the cocktail the homeowner left behind.
Refugees and other Boiseans shocked by Saturday's knife attack on refugee children and adults responded quickly by organizing a rally. On Monday evening, hundreds gathered at City Hall for a vigil, bringing cards and bouquets of white flowers.
Margarita-loving bear takes a dip in a hot tub in a lush Altadena, California, backyard. On a hot afternoon, the bear enjoyed the yard and the Jacuzzi — and even got to taste the cocktail the homeowner left behind.
A night after performing a concert in Charlotte, country music star Luke Bryan took time to visit Levine Children's Hospital where he entertained the kids with a sing-a-long when he played "Kick the Dust Up."
Security video shows a man in a top hat stealing cash and cookies from Living the Dream Ice Cream in Eureka, California, early Sunday, police said. Officers arrested Christian Bradford, 59, early Monday on suspicion of burglary.
A fire at an auto upholstery and repair lot on 18th Avenue and Power Inn Road in Sacramento was intense. One person was found dead in a recreational vehicle at the lot. At least eight vehicles were destroyed in the 3:15 a.m. blaze.