Montecito wildfire near Prosser

Fire information officer Ben Shearer provides details about an estimated 2,500-acre wildfire south of Prosser.
By
Flower pot fire scorches siding of Pasco home

Deputy Chief Dave Hare of the Pasco Fire Department releases information from the scene of a house fire at 8712 Lancaster Dr. in west Pasco. Investigators later determined the fire started in a flower pot on the deck.