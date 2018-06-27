Fatal rollover on Interstate 82

Walmart is testing robots built by Bossa Nova Robotics, to check store inventory as it scans shelves, then relay the information back to staff. It is not yet known when the robots will be at local stores.
Deputy Chief Dave Hare of the Pasco Fire Department releases information from the scene of a house fire at 8712 Lancaster Dr. in west Pasco. Investigators later determined the fire started in a flower pot on the deck.
Firefighters with South Whatcom Fire Authority used their air management training -- trying to conserve air while wearing full gear, breathing from a tank and mask -- by playing dodge ball Tuesday night at the station house.
Video released by the City of Huntington Park, California shows a man aiming and shooting fireworks at police officers after the Mexico vs. Germany World Cup soccer match. Police say the suspect was arrested on multiple felony charges.
Cheryl Strange, the Secretary of the Department of Social and Health Services, responds to the loss of Western State Hospital's federal certification in a taped message to employees of the psychiatric facility in Lakewood. DSHS oversees the hospital.
Crews work building practice fire lines during the Monday morning training session for the Dept. of Natural Resources' western Washington interagency fire training academy on Joint Base Lewis McChord property near the town of Rainier..
Brock Long of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue tells about the rescue of two rafters, a woman and her granddaughter, from the Columbia River near Hover Park in Finley. Wind and river current pushed the two from shore and downstream towards Wallula.