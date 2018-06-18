Iceland gets star treatment in Coke commercial directed by team's keeper for World Cup 2018

Sky Frame, a Wendy's employee in Catoosa, Okla., posted video to Facebook that shows a dead mouse and mouse feces inside a bag of burger buns at the restaurant. She says management has not done anything to address a recurring mouse issue.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton confronted a group of hecklers at a 7v7 high school football camp in Bradenton, Fla. The kids heckled him for his loss in Super Bowl 50, and threatened to fight him.
This pigeon seems to be enjoying the mid-June rain showers rolling through the Tri-Cities. The thirsty bird seemed too busy drinking from a shallow puddle in a west Kennewick restaurant parking lot to notice customers walking nearby.
A semi truck carrying vegetables rolled on Interstate 5 north of Bellingham Monday morning, June 18, blocking both northbound lanes. The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The U.S. Border Patrol released video of a brief tour they gave reporters inside a detention facility in McAllen, Texas, where it holds families arrested at the southern U.S. border. The video shows adult and children housed in cages.
President Trump continued his assertion that Democrats are to blame for children being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. He said that changes to immigration laws could be made quickly if they were willing to negotiate with him.
Prak Dara and his girlfriend Kara Hills were reunited with their dog, Titan, on June 3 after he had been kidnapped from his home in Katy, Texas, three months prior. Titan was found almost 1,000 miles away in Greenville, SC thanks to his microchip.
A couple sailing from Hawaii to Bellingham were rescued Saturday about 180 miles off the Washington coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said. They ran into rough weather and seas and were hoisted to safety by helicopter.
Jockey Aaron Kuru and his horse, Des De Jeu, recovered from an almost disastrous jump during a steeplechase event at Awapuni Racing Centre in North Palmerstown, New Zealand, allowing them to storm to victory on June 16.