Fans from around the globe flock to Russia for 2018 World Cup

Emma Vásquez marches with fellow protesters to deliver tacos to the office of Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson on Wednesday, Jun. 13, mocking his reference to Latinos as "taco-eaters" under an ICE program known as 287g.
Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy hit another home run, his fourth this series, to help lift Seattle over the Los Angeles Angels for a series sweep. But he also advocated for Mitch Haniger to be an All-Star. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning of the Seattle Mariners' 8-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on June 13 to finish the sweep. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Hanford workers began moving some of the highly radioactive sludge out of the K West Reactor Basin, located just 400 yards from the Columbia River, on June 12, 2018. It will be stored in below-ground cells until it can be prepared for disposal.
Seattle Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy has hit three home runs his past two games to give him 13 for the season. And he helped the Mariners to a 6-3 victory over the Angels on Tuesday to improve to 43-24.