Outdoors

September 1, 2016 1:00 AM

Fitness tip for September: Sign up for new classes

With the school year just starting, the feeling of newness is still in the air. I personally want to load up on school supplies and buy a satchel. A better gesture, I think, would be to become a student again.

By LESLIE BARKER The Dallas Morning News

With the school year just starting, the feeling of newness is still in the air. I personally want to load up on school supplies and buy a satchel. A better gesture, I think, would be to become a student again.

Sure, you can go online to learn a language or a new yoga sequence. But there is infinite challenge and venture-out-of-the-comfort-zone satisfaction when you need to be a certain place at a certain time. Such was my experience taking German last year. Although I wasn't what anyone would call a stellar student, I did love my classmates and our teacher.

Same goes for yoga classes, which I need to get into on a more regular basis again. Sure, I've been doing some clumsy little poses at home, but it's not the same as interacting before and after class with fellow mat-occupiers. Plus there's something to be said about learning proper form.

Truly, the possibilities abound. Sign up for a running course. Buy a punch-card for a barre studio. See what's new in fitness classes at your local rec center. Register for a cooking class. Whatever you do, get involved and push your comfort zone because you'll be better off if you do.

Related content

Outdoors

Comments

Videos

Transmitters inserted into rattlesnakes for study

View more video

Sports Videos