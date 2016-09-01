Fitness tip for September: Sign up for new classes

With the school year just starting, the feeling of newness is still in the air. I personally want to load up on school supplies and buy a satchel. A better gesture, I think, would be to become a student again.
Sure, you can go online to learn a language or a new yoga sequence. But there is infinite challenge and venture-out-of-the-comfort-zone satisfaction when you need to be a certain place at a certain time. Such was my experience taking German last year. Although I wasn't what anyone would call a stellar student, I did love my classmates and our teacher.
Same goes for yoga classes, which I need to get into on a more regular basis again. Sure, I've been doing some clumsy little poses at home, but it's not the same as interacting before and after class with fellow mat-occupiers. Plus there's something to be said about learning proper form.
Truly, the possibilities abound. Sign up for a running course. Buy a punch-card for a barre studio. See what's new in fitness classes at your local rec center. Register for a cooking class. Whatever you do, get involved and push your comfort zone because you'll be better off if you do.
