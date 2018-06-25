Humpback whales circle a whale-watching boat near Morro Bay

Whale watchers look on in amazement as a pod of humpback whales circles a boat just off the coast of Morro Bay, California.
By
Transmitters inserted into rattlesnakes for study

Outdoors

Transmitters inserted into rattlesnakes for study

Dan Beck, a biology professor at Central Washington University, and student Joey Chase perform surgery June 24 to place radio transmitters into two rattlesnakes as part of Chase’s masters thesis in a laboratory at CWU in Ellensburg. The devices wi

Drone view of Campground of Dreams

Homepage

Drone view of Campground of Dreams

Landowner Brad Rew has a vision of turning his 58-acres of land along the Yakima River in Richland into an equestrian campground. Layers of expensive regulations are causing him to reconsider his plans to build a 25-site camping area.