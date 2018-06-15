Coyotes, cougars and bears, oh my! State wildlife learn how to avoid traffic

This compilation of clips recorded by remote cameras document how effectively Washington wildlife can adapt to civilization by crossing under bridges and using culverts and jumpouts to avoid highway traffic.
By
Transmitters inserted into rattlesnakes for study

Outdoors

Transmitters inserted into rattlesnakes for study

Dan Beck, a biology professor at Central Washington University, and student Joey Chase perform surgery June 24 to place radio transmitters into two rattlesnakes as part of Chase’s masters thesis in a laboratory at CWU in Ellensburg. The devices wi