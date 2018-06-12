Cute alert! Baby moose, dog become instant friends

Dan Beck, a biology professor at Central Washington University, and student Joey Chase perform surgery June 24 to place radio transmitters into two rattlesnakes as part of Chase’s masters thesis in a laboratory at CWU in Ellensburg. The devices wi
Toll booth surveillance video shows a violent crash that occurred last Sunday, near St. Cloud, in Osceola County, on the Florida Turnpike. The crash victim miraculously survived and was later released from an area hospital.
The RailBlazer, the new single rail steel coaster at California's Great America, opens to the public Thursday, June 14, 2018. Here's what to expect: This POV video comes as close as you can to riding without actually being on the roller coaster.