Cute alert! Baby moose, dog become instant friends

Shannon Lugdon, of Wallagrass, Maine said her dog Leo has become friends with a wild moose, estimated to be just six days old. The creature's vocalizations sound like a squeaky toy come to life.
Shannon Lugdon / Facebook
Transmitters inserted into rattlesnakes for study

Outdoors

Dan Beck, a biology professor at Central Washington University, and student Joey Chase perform surgery June 24 to place radio transmitters into two rattlesnakes as part of Chase’s masters thesis in a laboratory at CWU in Ellensburg. The devices wi