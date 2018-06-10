Noxious or just obnoxious? Weeds can be pesky, even the pretty ones

My wife and I went hiking on the Skyline Trail on Badger Mountain on Sunday morning and found an interesting looking flower that we had not seen before.
So we took a few photos and when we got back home emailed them to friends at the Washington Native Plant Society to see if they could help us identify what we had found.
Botanist Gretchen Graber identified it as Cynoglossum officinale, which also goes by the common name houndstongue.
Steve Link, another local plant expert, identified it to be a Class B noxious weed in the state of Washington.
David Beach of Friends of Badger Mountain and Vic Reed of the Benton County Noxious Weed Control Board were brought into the conversation. A plan was devised to remove it and initiate ongoing monitoring of the site where we found the plants for the next few years.
Noxious weeds are legally defined as invasive plants that in some cases are so aggressive they harm local ecosystems and disrupt agricultural production. Left unmanaged, they can crowd out native species that fish and natural wildlife depend on. They can also cost farmers millions of dollars in control efforts and lost production.
Some of them, like houndstongue, are actually quite beautiful to look at.
There are several noxious plant species that are causing serious concerns in the area and Benton County and other government agencies are finely attuned to the need for carefully coordinated actions when they are found.
David Beach, who volunteers and helps out with noxious weed plant spraying and removal projects for Friends of Badger Mountain, said, “There are the noxious weeds that are a great concern to economics like the yellow star thistle, and then there are the just plain obnoxious weeds like the tack weed or puncturevine, which may be a real pain to deal with, and are very common and widespread but don’t cause serious economic harm.”
Class A noxious weeds are non-native species whose distribution in Washington is still limited. Preventing new infestations and eradication are the highest priority and eradication of all Class A plants is required by law. The only Class A listed in Benton County is the flowering rush.
Vic Reeve and Holly Kress, from the Benton County Noxious Weed Control Board said, “This time of year we are starting to see puncturevine, yellow star thistle, and kochia. You can also see Scotch thistle and diffuse knapweed starting to flower.”
Puncturevine grows along roadsides, pathways, in pastures and waste places and is well known for producing seeds that can puncture bicyclist tires.
Yellow star thistle, recognizable by its bright yellow flowers and long sharp spines, invades roadsides, disturbed areas and rangelands, and produces a toxin that can cause illness or death in cattle and horses if eaten.
The first goal of noxious weed control is to prevent seed formation and dispersal. Small populations of noxious weeds can be controlled by hand pulling. The plants can then be bagged and disposed of. Houndstongue is one of those.
For larger problem areas, selective herbicides should be used with the help of the licensed professionals or county noxious weed control experts so that treatment effectiveness can be achieved with minimum negative impacts on any other species.
Reeve and Kress say that the first — and most important — thing you can do to help control noxious weeds is to take care of your property.
If you think you have come across a noxious weed and can take a picture, write down the location and send it in for identification. If you need help with an infestation or want to develop a long-term control plan, contact the local weed board offices.
The Benton County Noxious Weed Control Board (bentonweedboard.com) and the Franklin County Noxious Weed Control Board (fcweedboard.com) offer free resources including field guides to the most troublesome weeds of Eastern Washington that includes photos, impacts, and methods of control for each noxious weed.
If you are interested in volunteering to help of a noxious weed removal project contact Friends of Badger Mountainwww.friendsofbadger.org or the Columbia Basin Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society www.cbwnps.org.
