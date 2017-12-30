Make tracks around the Tri-Cities. Snowshoes perfect way to explore winter’s wonders

Winter has arrived in the Tri-Cities, and even after a couple warmer days, there’s plenty of that white, frozen, powdery stuff on the ground.
Opportunities to go snowshoeing abound in the Mid-Columbia, with hundreds of places to explore within a couple hours.
Dress warm, snap on a pair of snowshoes, head up into the hills and explore the amazing outdoors in the winter time.
If the sun is shining, the blue sky will be so clear and the rainbows and reflections will be so bright it will make your eye squint.
Keep your eyes open. You will see animal tracks and may even spot some wildlife.
Stay dry
There’s a saying: If you can walk, you can snowshoe.
The reality is that snowshoeing is a winter sport that requires some specialized equipment and a healthy respect for nature.
You must dress properly and anticipate changing weather conditions.
Snowshoe with a partner or a group when possible, and make sure others know where you are going, what trail and when you expect to be back.
Contact them to let them know you arrived home safely.
Stay within your ability. Don’t leave home without the right trail maps.
Do not rely on your cellphone GPS to help navigate; you may find yourself out of a coverage area.
Snow will cover your tracks, and light changes can make trails difficult to see. It is easy to get lost.
Bring a really powerful whistle, flashlights and extra batteries.
Dress for the weather and conditions: layers, and no cotton or denim jeans. Wear breathable wicking shirts and long johns under water-repellant pants.
Bring extra clothing, and remove layers when you get too warm. Use water-repellent boots and gators.
Pack properly
Carry plenty of water and food. You will burn a lot of calories, and you will sweat. Bring food that you can eat while wearing gloves or mittens.
Bring a pack that is large enough for all the essentials: clothes, water and safety equipment. Hand and foot warmers are helpful.
In addition to snowshoes, bring hiking poles with baskets, especially if you plan to go up and down the slopes.
If you are going into the back country, bring an emergency beacon so you can summon help if you need it.
Experts recommend packing a warm sleeping bag in case you are forced to stay out overnight.
All that said — don’t overdo it. Your primary goal is to have a great time and get home safely.
With the right preparation and attitude, you can be confident and have a safe and enjoyable experience.
If you want to rent
There are several places in and around the Tri-Cities where you can rent snowshoes.
Cost will run $10 to $20 a day. It is best to call ahead.
Tri-Cities — The Inter-Mountain Alpine Clubs (IMAC) Call for reservations. Pick up/drop off is by arrangement. Contact: Jim Langdon 509-943-3992.
Kennewick — Sporthaus, 326 N Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. 509-735-7555
Yakima — SportHaus, 4104 Summitview Ave., Yakima. 509-966-6695
Naches — Little Red Schoolhouse, 12691 Highway 12, Naches. 509-653-2041
Walla Walla — Dusty’s, 1975 Walla Walla Ave., Walla Walla. 509-522-1443
Where to go
Once there is snow on the ground deeper than you can walk on, there are numerous places to go snowshoeing in just about every direction.
Paths along old roads, railroad beds, irrigation canals, power line corridors and golf courses, and natural areas along streams or rivers all turn into recreational trails and are great for an easy trek.
Respect private property.
Tri-Cities and the surrounding area
Badger and Candy Mountains, Richland — Offer over 10 miles of trail ideal for snowshoeing, are especially good right after it snows and before the crowds packs it down.
Johnson Butte, south of Kennewick — Two miles up and two miles down along a gravel road. Higher than Badger Mountain, it offers an amazing 360-degree view at the top. Take Highway 395 south two miles south of 27th Street. Take Locust Grove, Exit 114, at the Highway 397 Finley Intertie and then turn east to pass under the freeway. Turn right immediately, traveling south onto Bofer Canyon Road, which parallels I-82. Continue for 1.9 miles. Turn left at Owens Road, just past some grain silos, and park.
Chandler Butte (Benton City) — This delightful flat two-mile trail offers stunning views of the Yakima River valley. From Richland take Interstate 82 west and get off at the Benton City Exit. At the bottom of the off-ramp, make a left on to Webber Canyon Road. Go one-half mile south, turn right onto McBee Grade Road. Go around 2.4 miles on the gravel road climbing slowly and carefully to the top of the grade where you’ll find an open parking area on the right.
Rattlesnake Ridge north of Benton City — From the parking lot and trailhead, you can go three or more miles each way, up a dry valley and then on to a steady gentle ungroomed trail that climbs higher and higher up Rattlesnake Slope. From Benton City drive 7.2 miles north on Highway 225 to the Rattlesnake Slope Wildlife Area Parking area. If you come from Richland, it is 4.1 miles west of the junction with Highway 240 on the north side of the road.
Yakima and Highway 12 to White Pass
Cowiche Mountain — From Yakima, head to the Snow Mountain Ranch side off Cowiche Mill Road. The trails aren’t groomed but they are easy to use as a result of the many locals who enjoy this beautiful location. There’s a portable toilet near the trailhead, maintained by the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy.
White Pass Nordic Area — Take Highway 12 west of Yakima to White Pass Ski Area. There are more than 11 miles of groomed double-track trail. It’s $15 for a day pass. Great place to take the kids for a first-time experience with easy trails and lots of other kids around.
Tieton River Meadows — From Naches travel west on Highway 12 for 4.4 miles. Turn left and go almost past Rimrock Lake. Turn left onto Clear Lake Road and continue three miles to the Tieton River Sno-Park.
Tieton Nature Trail — Take Highway 12 4.4 miles west of Yakima and then south 1.2 miles. There’s parking and access the trail on the southwest side of Highway 12 across from the Oak Creek Wildlife Area. It’s flat and easy, with five miles of valley bottom trail that’s great for beginners and learners. Chances are good you may also see elk.
Chinook Pass (Highway 410)
Pleasant Valley — This looping snow trail system is popular with snowshoers and beginning skiers, who prefer things flat and easy and aren’t ready for uphill and downhill. From Naches, WA travel west on Highway 12 for 4.4 miles. Continue straight onto Highway 410 W for 24.2 miles. Turn right on Little Naches Road / Forest Road 19 and follow 4 miles. The site is on the right side of the road.
Milk Creek — Just east of Pleasant Valley or Hells Crossing, east off Highway 410 before you reach the Little Naches. The motorized Sno-Park, attracts plenty of snowmobiles, which created plenty of compacted groomed trails to follow. There’s a portable toilet at the bottom.
Blue Mountains
Bennington Lake, Walla Walla —There are more than 20 miles of trails at Bennington Lake, almost all of them are flat with a view of the lake and water. From Walla Walla, drive US Highway 12 east for 4.6 miles to Reservoir Road. Turn left and drive 1.6 miles to the parking area for Bennington Lake.
Horseshoe Prairie Nordic Ski Area — 26 miles east of Weston on Highway 204. Horseshoe Prairie will be located on your right. There are about 10 miles of trail. Parking is available across Highway 204 at the Andies Prairie Sno-Park.
Sno-Parks
Beyond the cities, the Cascade Mountains to the west and the Blue Mountains to the east offer hundreds of miles of terrain for snowshoers.
There are more than 120 Sno-Parks (parking lots cleared of snow) available in Washington during the winter. Around 80 are designated primarily for snowmobiling.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Forest Winter Recreation Program manages Sno-Parks in close proximity to groomed and backcountry trails. Snowmobile Sno-Parks are open to motorized and non-motorized winter recreation. Non-motorized Sno-Parks are open only to winter recreation sports such as cross-country skiing, dog sledding, snowshoeing and snow play.
Daily and seasonal Sno-Park permits are available from the Washington State Parks and must be purchased in advance. A Discover Pass is needed to use state recreation land outside a designated Sno-Park.
Sno-Park permits can be purchased at participating retail stores and online.
There are more than two dozen cross-country skiing/snowshoeing areas in Southeast Washington. Detailed color maps showing these locations and the trails and distances can be downloaded for free.
Paul Krupin is an avid local hiking enthusiast and a member of the Intermountain Alpine Club (IMAC). He has been hiking the trails of the Pacific Northwest since 1976. He writes a regular column for the Herald. He can be reached at pjkrupin@gmail.com.
