University of Washington study finds that acidification of the oceans is taking a toll on salmon’s sense of smell, a key way of detecting predator fish. Hector Amexcua AP
June 06, 2017 7:12 PM

Salmon have hard time sniffing out danger

By Kevin Anthony

As if salmon didn’t have it tough enough, you know, with the whole “swimming all over the globe before coming back to the river where they were born” thing.

Turns out they are doing it without one of their major senses.

Scientists have discovered that salmon are losing their sense of smell, the result of the acidification of the oceans, reports PBS. Smell is one of the primary ways fish detect predators.

Closer to home, the salmon face the prospect of a Columbia River system overflowing with hungry smallmouth bass.

