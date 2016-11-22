Take a hike on Tapteal Trail on Black Friday

The Tapteal Greenway organization is proposing Tri-City-area residents skip the shopping Friday and take a hike.
Hikers on the Tapteal Trail can see views of the Yakima River and Rattlesnake Mountain, and hear information on flora and fauna.
People should gather no later than 9:45 a.m. at the Park and Ride on Van Giesen Street and the west side of Highway 240 in Richland.
Hikes of 2.75, 6 and 10.8 miles are offered with shuttle service back to the Park and Ride at the end of each.
RSVP for the shuttle by emailing taptealgreenway@gmail.
Comments