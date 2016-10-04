Campsites near Umatilla closed for beach reconstruction

Sand Station Recreation Area campsites near Umatilla have been closed by the Army Corps to reconstruct beach and camping areas.
The beach has been severely eroded by waves from Lake Wallula in recent years.
Day use of Sand Station will be allowed during construction. Restrooms will remain open.
Corps staff will restore or remove campsites on the beach. The RV and camping sites in the parking lot area also will be redesigned.
No date for completion has been set as Corps staff does the work as they have time available.
