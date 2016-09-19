Steelhead limit reduced on Columbia River in parts of Washington

The Washington state daily limit for hatchery steelhead has been dropped to just one fish on the Columbia River upstream from McNary Dam effective immediately through the end of the year.
Reducing the limit from two to one steelhead now rather than in November, as previously planned, is intended to increase the number of naturally spawning fish.
The new limit covers upstream from McNary Dam to the blue bridge in the Tri-Cities, including the Snake River Confluence Protection Area, as described on page 53 of the current Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet.
The limit downstream from McNary Dam was reduced to one fish earlier in the season.
