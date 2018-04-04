The second round of the WHL playoffs a Royal matchup for Americans

The Tri-City Americans are headed to Vancouver Island to face the Victoria Royals in the second round of the WHL playoffs.
The Americans, who swept B.C. Division champion Kelowna in the first round, will play Games 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday in Victoria. The series shifts to Toyota Center for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Whereas Tri-City got a bit of a break between rounds, the Royals beat the Vancouver Giants in Game 7 of their series on Tuesday night.
Tri-City is led by Morgan Geekie, the WHL Player of the Month for March. In the series against Kelowna, he scored nine goals (which leads the playoffs) and had four assists. He is fourth in playoff scoring with 13 points.
Never miss a local story.
Michael Rasmussen has four playoff goals — three on the power play — and eight assists for the Americans.
The Americans’ power play also leads the playoffs at 53.8 percent (7 of 13).
Tickets for Games 3 and 4 are on sale now.
Annie Fowler: 509-582-1574, @TCHIceQueen
Comments