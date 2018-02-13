Americans back on the winning track

Riley Sawchuk and Parker AuCoin each scored two goals, and Juuso Välimäki had a goal and two assists Tuesday as the Tri-City Americans beat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-3 on the road.
The Americans (28-19-7-1, 64 points), who snapped a four-game skid, are fourth in the U.S. Division, one point back of Spokane, and two points in front of Seattle.
Tri-City will continue its four-game road trip Wednesday at Calgary.
Holding a 3-2 lead heading into the third period, the Americans gave up a goal to Logan Barlage that tied the score at 1:18 of the third.
Tri-City came back with three unanswered goals by AuCoin, Michael Rasmussen and Sawchuk to put the game away.
Patrick Dea finished with 27 saves and an assist for the Americans, while Jordan Topping, who has points in six of his past seven games, had an assist.
Americans 6, Hurricanes 3
Tri-City
1
2
3
—
6
Lethbridge
1
1
1
—
3
First — 1, TC, Sawchuk 11 (Bouchard, Bishop), 13:54. 2, Let, Morrison 21 (Bellerive, Cozens), 16:17 (pp).
Second — 3, TC, AuCoin 13 (James, Bean), 3:41 (pp). 4, Let, Ross 15 (Cozens, Stanley), 6:13. 5, TC, Välimäki 7 (Rasmussen, Dea), 15:23 (pp).
Third — 6, Let, Barlage 5 (Olson), 1:18. 7, TC, AuCoin 14 (Topping), 1:39. 8, TC, Rasmussen 21 (Johnson, Välimäki), 3:43. 9, TC, Sawchuk 12 (Mutala, Välimäki), 19:10 (en).
Shots — TC 11-12-12 — 35. Let, 9-13-8 — 30. Power plays — TC 2-4. Let 1-2. Goalies — TC, Dea 15-11-6-0 (30 shots-27 saves). Let, Klassen 4-5-3-0 (34-29). Referees — Karlin Krieger, Kevin Webinger. A — 3,603.
