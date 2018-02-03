Ams take an L to begin quick road trip

The momentum from the Tri-City Americans four-game win streak didn’t travel as they fell to the Portland Winterhawks 3-2 on Saturday at the Moda Center to open a brief, three-game U.S. Division road trip.
Tri-City bookended the scoring, with Isaac Johnson assisting Dylan Coghlan’s power-play goal 5 1/2 minutes into the game, and then scoring his own with about four minutes left in the third period.
Kieffer Bellows scored twice for Portland, including the game-winner at 9:34 of the third.
Patrick Dea faced 39 shots and stopped 36 of them for the Ams.
Tri-City (27-17-7-0, 61 points) heads north to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at the Showare Center before returning to Portland to wrap up its road trip against the Winterhawks (31-18-1-3, 66) on Friday, again at the Moda Center.
Winterhawks 3, Americans 2
Tri-City
1
0
1
—
2
Portland
2
0
1
—
3
First — 1, TC, Coghlan 16 (AuCoin, Johnson), 5:36 (PP). 2, Por, Bellows 25 (Glass, Cholowski), 10:19 (PP). 3, Por, Hughes 8 (Blichfeld, Quigley), 14:49.
Second — No scoring.
Third — 4, Por, Bellows 26 (Glass, McKenzie), 9:34. 5, TC, Johnson 16 (Mutala, Välimäki), 15:57.
Shots — TC 12-9-10-31. Por 14-15-10-39. Power plays — TC 1-5; Por 1-4. Goalies — TC, Dea 14-10-6-0 (39-36). Por, Farkas 7-5-0-0 (31-29). Referees — Duncan Brow (19), Steve Papp (17), Ron Dietterle (121), Michael Labbe (73). A. 9,879.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
