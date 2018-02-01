Tri-City Americans defenseman Dylan Coghlan (10) clears the puck during a WHL game against the visiting Victoria Royals on Wednesday at the Toyota Center. Tri-City won 7-1.
Tri-City Americans

Topping gets 100th goal in a hat trick, Ams roll Royals

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

February 01, 2018 12:02 AM

Jordan Topping found the back of the net three times to reach 100 goals for his career, and the Tri-City Americans stormed past the visiting Victoria Royals 7-1 on Wednesday at the Toyota Center.

After scoring the game’s first two goals in the opening 5 minutes, Topping got his final score, which pushed him to the century mark, at 7:22 of the second to give the Americans a 5-0 lead. Morgan Geekie scored 4 1/2 minutes later to make it 6-0 through two periods and solidify the blowout further.

Geekie added three assists to his goal, while Dylan Coghlan also had three helpers and Michael Rasmussen a goal and two assists.

Defenseman Juuso Välimäki — who went 16th overall to the Calgary Flames in the 2017 NHL Draft — returned from injury, making his first appearance for Tri-City since before Christmas. He had two shots but didn’t register a point.

Beck Warm stopped 28 of 29 shots for Tri-City and had a shutout going until Jared Freadrich got the Royals on the board 2:37 into the third.

Tri-City concludes its four-game home stand against Portland at 7:05 p.m. Friday, then plays the Winterhawks in at 6 p.m. Saturday in Portland

Americans 7, Royals 1

Victoria

0

0

1

1

Tri-City

4

2

1

7

First — 1, TC, Topping 27 (Geekie, Mutala), 2:30. 2, TC, Topping 28 (Coghlan), 5:05. 3, TC, Johnson 14 (Yaremko, Rasmussen), 6:28. 4, TC, Rasmussen 19 (Geekie, Coghlan), 16:44 (PP).

Second — 5, TC, Topping 29 (Geekie), 7:22. 6, TC, Geekie 18 (Rasmussen), 11:58 (PP).

Third — 7, Vic, Freadrich 11 (Phillips, Gregor), 2:37 (PP). 8, TC, Yaremko 16 (Coghlan, Johnson), 9:40 (PP).

Shots — Vic 9-6-14-29. TC 17-14-6-37. Power plays — Vic 1-3; TC 3-6. Goalies — Vic, Outhouse 27-12-3-1 (31-25); McNabb 3-6-0-0 (6-5). TC, Warm 13-7-1-0 (29-28). Referees — Brett Iverson (24), Nick Swaine (35), Steven Fleming (144), Trevor Shively (11). A. 2,421.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

  Comments  