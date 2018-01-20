Tri-City Americans

Americans rally, but fall to Spokane in OT

By Annie Fowler

afowler@tricityherald.com

January 20, 2018 10:46 PM

Kailer Yamamoto scored just 47 seconds into overtime Saturday to give the Spokane Chiefs a 5-4 home victory over the Tri-City Americans.

With Spokane getting two points on the the night, the U.S. Division standings are getting a little cozy.

Everett leads with 60 points, followed by Portland (58), Seattle (54), Tri-City (53) and Spokane (51).

Tri-City (23-16-7-0), which now is 5-7 in overtime games, will get a much-needed week off before hosting Spokane (24-19-1-2) next Saturday, and Seattle on Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Chiefs led 3-0 early in the second period behind goals from Ethan McIndoe, Jake McGrew and Zach Fischer.

Jake Bean and Isaac Johnson scored 1:43 part in the second period to pull the Americans within 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Luke Toporowski gave Spokane a 4-2 lead midway through the third, but the Americans were not done.

Rookie Sasha Mutala scored at 14:21, and rookie defenseman Mitchell Brown scored his second goal of the year at 15:33 to even the score at 4-4.

Dylan Coghlan handed out two assists for the Americans to give him 31 on the year.

Beck Warm got the start for Tri-City, stopping 12 of 14 shots before Patrick Dea took over in the second period. Dea finished with 27 saves.

Chiefs 5, Americans 4 (OT)

Tri-City

0

2

2 0

4

Spokane

2

1

1 1

5

First — 1, Spo, McIndoe 13 (Anderson-Dolan, Yamamoto), 4:39. 2, Spo, McGrew 11 (McIndoe, Yamamoto), 17:13 (pp).

Second — 3, Spo, Fischer 20 (Elynuik, Woods), 4:32. 4, TC, Bean 8 (AuCoin, Coghlan), 9:17. 5, TC, Johnson 13, 11:00.

Third — 6, Spo, Toporowski 3 (Fafrak, Smith), 10:43. 7, TC, Mutala 7 (Bean, Coghlan), 14:21. 8, TC, Brown 2 (Mutala, Bouchard), 15:33.

Overtime — 9, Spo, Yamamoto 5, :47.

Shots — TC 12-13-10-0 —35. Spo 14-11-18-1 — 44. Power plays — TC 0-3. Spo 1-2. Goalies — TC, Warm (14 shots-12 saves), Dea 11-9-6-0 (20:00 of 2nd, 30-27). Spo, Brkin 8-12-2-0 (35-31). Referees — Tyler Adair and Kevin Webinger. A — 10,397.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics

    About 300 people registered to take the plunge off the dock into frigid water at Columbia Point Marina in Richland during Polar Plunge Tri-Cities on Saturday. All money raised from the event goes to Special Olympics Washington to support local athletes.

Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics

Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics 1:01

Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics
See how they figure out how many homeless are in the Tri-Cities 1:01

See how they figure out how many homeless are in the Tri-Cities
Grayson’s 28, defensive pressure allow Kamiakin boys to hang on against Kennewick 1:10

Grayson’s 28, defensive pressure allow Kamiakin boys to hang on against Kennewick

View More Video