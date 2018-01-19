Americans get 3 goals from Topping to end 5-game slide

With the support the Unites States military behind them Friday night, the Tri-City Americans got back on the winning track.
Jordan Topping had a hat trick as the Americans held on for a 4-3 overtime victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings before a loud and proud crowd of 3,463 during Military Appreciation Night at Toyota Center.
“It was a much-needed win,” said Tri-City coach Mike Williamson, whose team ended a five-game slide. “Our guys are gassed. This is the last little bit of this long stretch and they have played hard through that. It was nice to get rewarded tonight.”
Tri-City (23-16-6-0, 52 points), which plays at Spokane on Saturday, is tied with Seattle for third place in the U.S. Division. Both teams are four points pack of second-place Portland, and three in front of the fifth-place Chiefs.
Topping finished off his hat trick at 2:49 of overtime off an assist from Dylan Coghlan, who had the primary assist on all three of Topping’s goals.
“We are used to playing with each other, and we know where each other is on the ice,” said Topping, who now has five career hat tricks. “He’s good at finding the open guy.”
And while the hat trick is nice, the win was that much sweeter.
“It’s pretty nice to get one at home,” Topping said. “We have been dealing with some tough injuries. We were rewarded with a good win.”
Topping’s second goal gave the Americans a 3-2 lead at 12:28 of the third period, but the Wheat Kings never backed down.
With 1:22 let in regulation, Brandon pulled goalie Dylan Myskiw for an extra attacker, and the decision paid off. Evan Weinger scored with 41.9 seconds remaining to knot the score at 3-3.
Less than 5 minutes into the game Friday night, Topping picked off a pass at the red line and headed up ice alone. He flipped the puck over Myskiw, which then landed in the crease, but not over the goal line.
Not to worry. Topping would score 8 second into a power play at 10:07, redirecting a shot by Coghlan.
“You try not to think about it too much,” Topping said of the misses. “You have to focus on the next shift. If you are getting those opportunities, you are doing something right.”
Isaac Johnson added a goal at 11:26 for a 2-0 Tri-City lead. Johnson, whose first shot was stopped by Myskiw, gathered the rebound and found the net on the second attempt.
The Wheat Kings got one goal back in the second period as big Baron Thompson planted his 6-foot-5, 252-pound frame in front of Dea and tipped in a shot by Linden McCorrister in the net at 3:01 on the power play.
Brandon outshot Tri-City 13-7 in the second period, but had to settle for the one goal.
Dea, playing his 150th Western Hockey League game, finished with 35 saves.
“It was awesome,” Dea said. I didn’t even know it was 150 games until I heard the announcer. The guys bailed me out at times tonight. We need that win. It’s big sigh of relief. The guys have wanted to get a win for Beaner (Jake Bean) since he got here.”
Americans 4, Brandon 3 (OT)
Brandon
0
1
2 0
—
3
Tri-City
2
0
1 1
—
4
First — 1, TC, Topping 24 (Coghlan, Geekie), 10:07 (pp). 2, TC, Johnson 12 (AuCoin, Yaremko), 11:26. Penalties — Hooker, Bdn (kneeing), 9:59.
Second — 3, Bdn, Thompson 13 (McCorrister, Mattheos), 3:01 (pp). Penalties — Mutala, TC (hooking), 1:51; Wytinck, Bdn (delay of game), 14:49.
Third — 4, Bdn, Mattheos 31 (Lewis, Thompson), 7:19. 5, TC, Topping 25 (Coghlan, Geekie), 12:28. 6, Weinger 20 (Gutenberg, Lewis), 19:18. Penalties — James, TC (cross-checking), 6:02.
Overtime — 7, TC, Topping 26 (Coghlan), 2:49 (pp). Penalties — Burzan, Bdn (holding), 1:23.
Shots — Bdn 11-13-14-0 — 38. TC 15-7-10-5 — 36. Power plays — Bdn 2-2. TC 2-3. Goalies — Bdn, Myskiw 5-2-2-0 (36 shots-32 saves). TC, Dea, 11-9-5-0 (38-35). Referees — Kyle Kowalski and Dexter Rasmussen. A — 3,463.
