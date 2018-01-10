Tri-City’s Paycen Bjorklund (left) and Everett’s Garrett Pilon battle for positioning during Wednesday’s game in Everett. The Silvertips beat the Americans 4-0.
Tri-City Americans

In a battle for first, Everett shuts out short-handed Americans

By Annie Fowler

afowler@tricityherald.com

January 10, 2018 11:06 PM

With first place in the U.S. Division on the line Wednesday night, the Tri-Americans did not have the firepower to make the move to the top.

Kevin Davis and Connor Dewar each scored twice to lead Everett to a 4-0 victory over the Americans before a crowd of 2,997 at Xfinity Arena.

The Silvertips (25-16-1-1, 52 points) took control of the U.S. Division, for now. Just three points separate the top three teams, and seven from first to fifth.

The Americans (22-13-5-0, 49 points), who lost Max James to a charging major and a game misconduct early in the third period, also were without forwards Michael Rasmussen, Morgan Geekie and Kyle Olson, as well as defenseman Juuso Välimäki.

Defenseman Jake Bean, acquired last weekend in a trade with Calgary, is expected to join the team Thursday and play Friday against the visiting Portland Winterhawks.

Patrick Dea started in net for the Americans, allowing four goals on 51 shots. Beck Warm finished the final 9:55 of the game, stopping all six shots he faced.

Everett rookie goalie Dustin Wolf stopped all 29 shots he faced for his third shutout this season.

Silvertips 4, Americans 0

Tri-City

0

0

0

0

Everett

1

1

2

4

First — 1, Evt, Dewar 17, 5:27.

Second — 2, Evt, Davis 5, 10:41 (sh).

Third — 3, Evt, Davis 6 (Fonteyne, Bajkov), 4:35. 4, Evt, Dewar 18 (Davis, Fonteyne), 8:35 (pp).

Shots — TC 12-12-5 —29. Evt, 14-24-19 — 57. Power plays — TC 0-3. Evt 1-4. Goalies — TC, Dea 10-8-4-0 (51 shots-47 saves). Evt, Wolf 9-5-0-0 (29-29). Referees — Adam Griffiths and Troy Paterson. A — 2,997.

