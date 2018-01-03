Tri-City Americans

Prospera Place not a friendly one to Americans

By Annie Fowler

afowler@tricityherald.com

January 03, 2018 09:56 PM

Prospera Place continues to haunt the Tri-City Americans.

Carsen Twarynski and Connor Bruggen-Cate each scored two goals as the Kelowna Rockets held on for a 5-4 victory Wednesday over the Americans.

Tri-City (20-11-5-0, 45 points) last won in Kelowna on Sept. 29, 2010, now a span of 15 games.

Nolan Yaremko had a goal and two assists for Tri-City, which will play back-to-back games at Prince George on Friday and Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The B.C. Division-leading Rockets (24-11-2-1, 51 points) led 3-1 after the first period, getting two goals by Twarynski, while Yaremko scored for the Americans.

Yaremko_Nolan (1)
Nolan Yaremko

Tri-City, which saw its seven-game point streak snapped, got a goal by Jordan Topping at 3:39 of the second period for a 3-2 game after 40 minutes.

The Americans opened the third period with two goals in a span of 2 1/2 minutes.

Parker AuCoin scored short-handed just 20 seconds in, and Brett Clayton followed at 2:55 with his third goal of the season for a 4-3 Tri-City lead.

The Rockets answered with two goals less than a minute apart to tie the score, and take the lead for good on Bruggen-Cate’s second goal of the game at 4:36.

The Americans pulled goalie Patrick Dea in the final minute of action for an extra attacker. Tri-City got off a few shots, including one by Isaac Johnson that hit the left post two 2 seconds left.

Dea, who replaced Beck Warm in the first period, finished with 27 saves, while James Porter had 24 saves in picking up his 16th win.

Rockets 5, Americans 4

Tri-City

1

1

4

4

Kelowna

3

0

2

5

First — 1, Kel, Bruggen-Cate 7 (K.Topping, Lind), 6:29. 2, Kel, Twarynski 25 (Foote, Chizen), 14:46. 3, TC, Yaremko 12, 15:51. 4, Kel, Twarynski 26 (Hilsendager, Foote), 18:21 (pp).

Second — 5, TC, J.Topping 19 (AuCoin, Yaremko), 3:39 (pp).

Third — 6, TC, AuCoin 8 (Yaremko), :20 (sh). 7, TC (Clayton 3 (Kalinichenko), 2:55. 8, Kel, Foote 11 (Twarynski, Mattson), 3:42. 9, Kel, Bruggen-Cate 8 (Line, K.Topping), 4:36.

Shots — TC 9-9-10 —28. Kel 9-16-11 —36. Power plays — TC 1-3. Kel 1-3. Goalies — TC, Warm (6 shots-4 saves). Dea 9-6-4-0 (16:21 of 1st, 30-27). Kel, Porter 16-5-2-0 (28-24). Referees — Jeff Ingram and Ryan O’Keefe. A — 5,187.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities

    The Boys & Girls Club main branch in Pasco remodeled and renovated a section of their building for a teen center after getting a $50,000 grant.

Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities

Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities 1:04

Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities
Uber passenger zone at Tri-Cities Airport 0:21

Uber passenger zone at Tri-Cities Airport
Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures 2:06

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures

View More Video