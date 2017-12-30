Americans suffer another overtime loss

The Tri-City Americans failed to put some distance between themselves and Spokane in the U.S. Division standings Saturday night, as the Chiefs pulled out a 4-3 overtime victory at Spokane Arena.
With the one point, the Americans are tied for third with the Chiefs with 43 points, three back of second-place Portland.
Tri-City, which has lost two in a row, but has points in six consecutive games, hosts Spokane on Sunday in the 28th annual New Year’s Eve game between the teams.
Tied at 3 after regulation, Spokane’s Ty Smith scored at 4:09 of overtime to earn the Chiefs two points.
Sasha Mutala, Jordan Topping and Morgan Geekie scored for Tri-City, with Dylan Coghlan picking up two assists. Beck Warm made 41 saves in the loss.
The Americans were 0-for-5 on the power play, and were outshot by the Chiefs 45-24.
Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored on a penalty shot in the second period for Spokane, while Hudson Elynuik had a goal and two assists. Dawson Weatherill had 21 saves.
Chiefs 4, Americans 3 (OT)
Tri-City
2
1
0 0
—
3
Spokane
1
2
0 1
—
4
First — 1, Spo, Elynuik 19 (Smith), :56. 2, TC, Mutala 3 (Coghlan, Kalinichenko), 2:26. 3, TC, Topping 18 (Sawchuk, Coghlan), 14:45.
Second — 4, Spo, Anderson-Dolan 19, 2:04 (ps). 5, Spo, Woods 17 (Helgesen, Elynuik), 8:24 (pp). 6, TC, Geekie 16 (Yaremko), 12:49.
Third — No scoring.
Overtime — Smith 6 (Elyniuk, Fischer), 4:09.
Shots — TC 8-10-6-0 — 24. Spo 17-13-11-4 — 45. Power plays — TC 0-5. Spo 1-4. Goalies — TC, Warm 11-5-1-0 (45 shots-41 saves). Spo, Weatherill 11-7-1-2 (24-21). Referees — Steve Papp and Ward Pateman. A — 8,119.
