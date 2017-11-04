Focht helps Americans to shootout win over Spokane

Carson Focht scored the game-winner in the shootout to help the Tri-City Americans to a 3-2 road victory Saturday over the Spokane Chiefs.
Tied at 2 after regulation and overtime, the teams needed seven rounds in the shootout to end the game.
Kyle Olson scored for the Americans in the first round, only to see Spokane’s Hudson Elynuik tie things up with a must-have goal in the third round.
Nolan Reid gave Spokane a 2-1 lead in the sixth round, but Parker AuCoin scored at the other end to make it 2-2.
In the seventh round, the Chiefs’ Jake McGrew missed his shot, while Focht beat Dawson Weatherill to end the game. Weatherill finished with 43 saves.
Hey @TheWHL, we've got your Play of the Week for you. @NHLFlames, your guy is doing work! #AmsNation #NoiseFTB #Top10 pic.twitter.com/re4ZwlZtTY— Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) November 5, 2017
Olson and Juuso Välimäki scored in regulation for the Americans (11-4-2-0, 24 points), who are tied atop the U.S. Division with Portland.
Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Cedric Chenier scored goals for Spokane (8-7-1-2, 19 points), which is fourth in the division.
Tri-City goaltender Patrick Dea had a strong night in goal, registering 52 saves, including seven in overtime, where the Chiefs had a power play for 2 of the 5 minutes.
The Americans are back in action Friday at Seattle and Saturday at Portland.
Americans 3, Spokane 2 (SO)
Tri-City
1
1
0 0
—
3
Spokane
0
1
1 0
—
2
First — 1, TC, Olson 3 (Rasmussen, Välimäki), 8:05. Penalties — Fischer, Spo (high-sticking), 8:50; Coghlan, TC (interference), 12:39.
Second — 2, TC, Välimäki 4 (Clayton), 5:28 (sh). 3, Spo, Anderson-Dolan 6 (Zummack, McGrew), 6:02 (pp). Penalties — Brown, TC (hoking), 4:51; Geekie, TC (interference), 7:46; Fischer, Spo (charging), 10:24.
Third — 4, Spo, Chenier 1 (Elynuik, Fischer), 10:45. Penalties — Krebs, TC, major (fighting), 3:41; McKay, Spo, major (fighting), 3:41; Kalinichenko, TC, double minor (interference, roughing), 5:32; McIndoe, Spo (roughing), 5:32.
Overtime — No scoring. Penalties — Olson, TC (kneeing), :14
Shots — TC 18-16-9-2 — 45. Spo 16-11-18-7 — 52. Power plays — TC 0-2, Spo 1-5. Shootout — TC 3 (Olson G, Geekie NG, Topping NG, Rasmussen NG, Välimäki NG, AuCoin G, Focht G). Spo 2 (Wood NG, Smith NG, Elynuik G, Anderson-Dolan NG, Fischer NG, Reid G, McGrew NG). Goalies — TC, Dea 6-2-2-0 (52 shots-50 saves). Spo, Weatherill 7-5-1-2 (45-43). Referees — Kevin Bennett and Mike Campbell. A — 7,365.
Comments