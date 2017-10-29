Americans lose 2nd straight, in OT at Kamloops

Nolan Yaremko scored an equalizing goal midway through the third period to force overtime, but the extra session lasted just 40 seconds as Joe Gatenby netted the game-winner in the Kamloops Blazers’ 3-2 win over the Tri-City Americans on Saturday in British Columbia.
After winning six in a row from Oct. 11-25, the U.S. Division-leading Americans (9-4-2-0) have dropped back-to-back games for the first time since their first two games of the season, as they lost to Kelowna 4-3 on Friday.
Riley Sawchuk also had a goal for Tri-City, opening the scoring in the 3rd minute of the game off an assist from Connor Bouchard. Kamloops’ Kelte Jeri-Leon answered 2 minutes later to tie it at 1-all, and Quinn Benjafield gave the Blazers (4-11-0-0) a 2-1 lead early in the third on the power play.
Americans goalie Patrick Dea stopped 28 of 31 shots faced in the defeat.
Tri-City heads back to the Toyota Center to host the Kelowna Rockets at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
BLAZERS 3, AMERICANS 2 (OT)
Tri-City
1
0
1
—
2
Kamloops
1
0
1 1
—
3
First — 1, TC, Sawchuk 2 (Bouchard), 3:19. 2, Kam, Jeri-Leon 1 (Smith, Zazula), 5:38.
Second — No Scoring.
Third — 3, Kam, Benjafield 2 (Gatenby, Pilon), 5:58 (PP). 4, TC, Yaremko 4 (Olson), 13:16.
OT — 5, Kam, Gatenby 5 (Pilon, Zary), 0:40.
Shots — TC 10-8-6-0-24. Kam 10-14-5-2-31. Power plays — TC 0/2; Kam 1/4. Goalies — TC, Dea 4-2-2-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Kam, Ferguson 4-9-0-0 (24 shots-22 saves). Referees — Jeff Ingram (82), Trevor Nolan (51), Riley Balson (46), Devon Sephton (149). A — 3,319.
