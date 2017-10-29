Tri-City Americans

Americans lose 2nd straight, in OT at Kamloops

Tri-City Herald

October 29, 2017 4:32 PM

Nolan Yaremko scored an equalizing goal midway through the third period to force overtime, but the extra session lasted just 40 seconds as Joe Gatenby netted the game-winner in the Kamloops Blazers’ 3-2 win over the Tri-City Americans on Saturday in British Columbia.

After winning six in a row from Oct. 11-25, the U.S. Division-leading Americans (9-4-2-0) have dropped back-to-back games for the first time since their first two games of the season, as they lost to Kelowna 4-3 on Friday.

Riley Sawchuk also had a goal for Tri-City, opening the scoring in the 3rd minute of the game off an assist from Connor Bouchard. Kamloops’ Kelte Jeri-Leon answered 2 minutes later to tie it at 1-all, and Quinn Benjafield gave the Blazers (4-11-0-0) a 2-1 lead early in the third on the power play.

Americans goalie Patrick Dea stopped 28 of 31 shots faced in the defeat.

Tri-City heads back to the Toyota Center to host the Kelowna Rockets at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

BLAZERS 3, AMERICANS 2 (OT)

Tri-City

1

0

1

2

Kamloops

1

0

1 1

3

First — 1, TC, Sawchuk 2 (Bouchard), 3:19. 2, Kam, Jeri-Leon 1 (Smith, Zazula), 5:38.

Second — No Scoring.

Third — 3, Kam, Benjafield 2 (Gatenby, Pilon), 5:58 (PP). 4, TC, Yaremko 4 (Olson), 13:16.

OT — 5, Kam, Gatenby 5 (Pilon, Zary), 0:40.

Shots — TC 10-8-6-0-24. Kam 10-14-5-2-31. Power plays — TC 0/2; Kam 1/4. Goalies — TC, Dea 4-2-2-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Kam, Ferguson 4-9-0-0 (24 shots-22 saves). Referees — Jeff Ingram (82), Trevor Nolan (51), Riley Balson (46), Devon Sephton (149). A — 3,319.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Speedy pumpkin carver Monette Roberts

    Monette Roberts of West Richland has streamlined pumpkin carving down to between two and three minutes for each one. She has to be speedy because her family has about 120 jack-o-lanterns to carve for Halloween decorations this year.

Speedy pumpkin carver Monette Roberts

Speedy pumpkin carver Monette Roberts 1:12

Speedy pumpkin carver Monette Roberts
Highlights from the Kennewick-Kamiakin 3A regional volleyball tournament 1:02

Highlights from the Kennewick-Kamiakin 3A regional volleyball tournament
Reporters, guides sing to hikers on Mount Kilimanjaro 0:48

Reporters, guides sing to hikers on Mount Kilimanjaro

View More Video