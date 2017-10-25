Tri-City Americans throttle East-leading Moose Jaw

More Videos 0:31 Tri-City goalie Beck Warm talks about Wednesday's win over Eastern Conference-leading Moose Jaw Pause 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:57 Video: Comic jam helps young storytellers hone their craft 1:55 NC man shows his copperhead bites 1:31 America's largest pumpkin is a 2,363-pound beast 0:46 Pickup driver killed in head-on collision with bus 1:49 Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:05 Alligator pulled from water pipe in Florida 2:01 6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make 2:25 Kennewick football starting to believe after win over Southridge Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tri-City goalie Beck Warm talks about Wednesday's win over Eastern Conference-leading Moose Jaw Tri-City extended its win streak to six games, and are a perfect 5-0 on home ice. Tri-City extended its win streak to six games, and are a perfect 5-0 on home ice. Annie Fowler afowler@tricityherald.com

Tri-City extended its win streak to six games, and are a perfect 5-0 on home ice. Annie Fowler afowler@tricityherald.com