Topping nets 3, Tri-City downs Kamloops 6-3

Jordan Topping had a hat trick, scoring the game’s first two goals, to lead the Tri-City Americans to a 6-3 win over the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday at the Toyota Center.
Michael Rasmussen had a goal and an assist and Dylan Coghlan handed out two assists for Tri-City.
After Topping gave the Americans (8-4-0-0) a 2-1 lead after the first period, Roman Kalinchenko and Parker AuCoin found the net in the second to increase the lead to 4-1 with 20 minutes left to play.
Both teams scored twice in the third period to maintain Tri-City’s 3-goal advantage.
Patrick Dea played the whole game in goal for Tri-City and made 26 saves.
Tri-City — trailing Portland by two points in the U.S. Division standings — will next host the Moose Jaw Warriors at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
AMERICANS 6, BLAZERS 3
Kamloops
1
0
2
—
3
Tri-City
2
2
2
—
6
First—1, TC, Topping 7 (Geekie, Coghlan), 6:59. 2, TC, Topping 8 (Välimäki, Rasmussen), 11:23 (PP). 3, Kam, Pilon 5 (Shepard, Smith), 19:12.
Secon—4, TC, Kalinichenko 1 (Focht), 15:30. 5, TC, AuCoin 3 (Coghlan), 18:44.
Third—6, Kam, Denomie 1 (Strange), 4:38. 7, TC, Rasmussen 5 10:47. 8, Kam, Gatenby 4 (Chyzowski), 12:05 (PP). 9, TC, Topping 9 18:36 (EN).
Shots—Kam 9-8-12-29. TC 15-10-9-34. Power Play—Kam 1-3; TC 1-3. Goalies—Kam, Ferguson 3-8-0-0 (25 shots-21 saves); Palaga 0-2-0-0 (8 shots-7 saves). TC, Dea 4-2-0-0 (29 shots-26 saves).
