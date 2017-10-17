Tri-City holds on down the stretch to beat Kelowna

1:55 Former Tri-City and NHL goalie Olie Kolzig talks about his coaching role with the Americans Tuesday night. Pause

0:23 See the wind-stoked fire near the west end of Badger Canyon

0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford?

0:46 See this Korean BBQ sizzle, tempt your taste buds

0:44 Take a look at Richland's newest french fry factory

0:34 Watch Pumpkin picking at Country Mercantile in Pasco

0:55 Highlights from Columbia Basin College's East Region win over Walla Walla Community College

4:01 Detecting a Kilonova explosion