Ams’ Rasmussen named to Canada Russia Series; Olie the Goalie on TC bench

Tri-City Americans forward Michael Rasmussen on Tuesday was named to the Canada Russia Series, which begins Nov. 6 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.
Rasmussen, a 6-6, 220-pound native of Surrey, British Columbia, was taken in the first round of June’s NHL draft, ninth overall by the Detroit Red Wings.
Rasmussen, who stayed with the Red Wings through the NHL preseason, has four goals and five assists in six games for Tri-City.
Kolzig joins Ams as assistant coach
The Americans had a couple of new faces on the bench Tuesday night.
Owner and former Tri-City goalie Olie Kolzig will join coach Mike Williamson on the bench for a three-game stretch that started Tuesday night against Kelowna.
Kolzig is filling in for assistant coach Brian Pellerin, who is an assistant coach for Team BC at the WHL Cup.
Kolzig played for the Americans their first two seasons in the Tri-Cities. He went on to have a long and stellar NHL career that included winning the Vezina Trophy in 2000 and the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2006.
Another new face on the roster is defenseman Brett Clayton, who was brought in Monday.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Clayton has played 87 WHL games, all with the Portland Winterhawks He has three goals and five assists to his credit.
