Tri-City nets 5 goals in third period to beat Spokane

The Tri-City Americans had a hard time finding the net Saturday night against the Spokane Chiefs, but once they did, the goals came in bunches.
The Americans (5-4-0-0, 10 points) scored five goals in a span of 8 minutes, 21 seconds in the third period to beat the Chiefs 5-2 before a crowd of 7,411 at Spokane Arena.
Spokane (5-5-0-0, 10 points) scored both of its goals in the first period, and held a 2-0 lead through 40 minutes of play.
The Chiefs thought they had 3-0 lead a few seconds into the third period, but video replay showed a hand pass and the goal by Riley McKay was wiped off the board.
The scoreboard would light up again, but this time it was for a barrage of Tri-City goals, starting with Morgan Geekie’s first of the night at 1:52.
Rookie Connor Bouchard followed with his second goal of the season to tie the score at 2-all at 3:15.
Geekie scored his second of the night for a 3-2 lead, and Michael Rasmussen gave the Americans an insurance goal at 8:01
Rookie Sasha Mutala scored his first WHL goal from the high slot with assist by Rasmussen to finish off the scoring at 10:29.
Beck Warm finished with 26 saves on the night, while Rasmussen and Jordan Topping each had two assists.
The Americans, who will host Kelowna on Tuesday, finished their five-game road trip with a 3-2 record, including handing top-ranked Victoria its first loss of the season Wednesday night.
Americans 5, Spokane 2
Tri-City
0
0
5
—
5
Spokane
2
0
0
—
2
First — 1, Spo, Anderson-Dolan 3 (Smith, Elynuik), 1:14 (pp). 2, Spo, Kral 1 (McIndoe), 7:57. Penalties — Krebs, TC (holding), :36; Yaremko, TC, major (fighting), 8:36; Mckay, Spo, major (fighting), 8:36; Smith, Spo (tripping), 14:48.
Second — No scoring. Penalties — Woods, Spo (goalie interference), 13:52; Elynuik, Spo (slashing), 15:17.
Third — 3, TC, Geekie 2 (Topping), 1:52. 4, TC, Bouchard 2 (Fuller, Sawchuk), 3:15. 5, TC, Geekie 3 (Rasmussen, Topping), 4:44. 6, TC, Rasmussen 4 (Brown, Coghlan), 8:01. 7, TC, Mutala 1 (Rasmussen), 10:29. Penalties — Geekie, TC (interference), 11:00; Faith, Spo (nterference), 14:15; Kalinichenko, TC (cross-checking), 16:31; Kalinichenko, TC (misconduct-mouthguard), 20:00.
Shots — TC 7-10-13 — 30. Spo 8-13-7 — 28. Power plays — TC 0-4. Spo 1-3. Goalies — TC, Warm 3-2-0-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Spo, Weatherill 5-4-0-0 (25-20), Buskey (10:29 of 3rd, 5-5). Referees — Steve Papp and Ward Pateman. A — 7,411.
