Tri-City knocks off undefeated Victoria in OT

What a difference a day makes.
One day after getting mauled by the Victorial Royals 8-2, the Tri-City Americans on Wednesday turned the tables on the top-ranked team in the CHL.
Defenseman Dylan Coghlan scored his second goal of the game at 1:12 of overtime to help the Americans to a 5-4 road victory, and hand Victoria (7-0-1-0, 15 points) its first loss of the season.
Michael Rasmussen tied the score at 4-all with a power-play goal with 1:03 remaining in regulation to force the extra session.
Coghlan, who recently signed a free-agent contract with the Vegas Golden Knights, scored his first goal of the game at 6:18 of the first, putting the puck over Griffen Outhouse’s glove.
.@dylancoghlan15's OT goal in Victoria! #NoiseFTB #AmsNation pic.twitter.com/x75yCgYWzj— Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) October 12, 2017
The Royals got a goal from Regan Nagy in the second period for a 1-all game, then the flood gates opened.
Each team scored three goals in the third period, with Tri-City getting goals from Jordan Topping, Connor Bouchard and Rasmussen. Topping also had two assists on the night, as did Morgan Geekie.
Beck Warm finished with 23 saves as the Americans outshot the Royals 46-27.
#WHLThreeStars ⭐️⭐️⭐️— The WHL (@TheWHL) October 12, 2017
October 11, 2017 pic.twitter.com/C4vTiMTTVt
Outhouse had 41 saves for Victoria, which begins a seven-game road trip Friday at Spokane.
The Americans (4-4-0-0, 8 points) will finish their five-game road trip Saturday at Spokane.
Americans 5, Royals 4 (OT)
Tri-City
1
0
3 1
—
5
Victoria
0
1
3 0
—
4
First — 1, TC, Coghlan 3 (Yaremko), 6:18.
Second — 2. Vic, Phillips 6 (Hannoun, Soy), 12:04 (pp).
Third — 3, Vic, Nagy 6 (Hannoun), 3:31 (sh). 4, TC, Topping 5 (Geekie, Olson), 4:53 (pp). 5, Vic, Nagy 7 (Soy, Walford), 6:54 (pp). 6, TC, Connor Couchard 1 (Geekie), 11:23. 7, Vic, Martynov 4 (Florchuk, Legien), 12:26. 8, TC, Rasmussen 3 (Coghlan, Topping), 18:57 (pp).
Overtime — 9, TC, Coghlan 4 (Rasmussen, Topping), 1:12 (pp).
Shots — TC 19-15-9-3 —46. Vic 6-12-9-0 — 27. Power plays — TC 3-7. Vic 2-5. Goalies — TC, Warm 2-2-0-0 (27 shots-23 saves). Vic, Outhouse 6-0-1-0 (46-41). Referees —Mike Campbell and Mark Pearce. A — 4,811.
Comments