Tri-City comes alive late, picks up road win over Vancouver

October 08, 2017

Maxwell James scored the eventual game-winning goal on an empty net with just over a minute remaining to lift the Tri-City Americans to a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Giants on Saturday, splitting their two-game weekend series in B.C.

The Giants (2-3-0-0) beat the Americans 6-3 on Friday.

James’ goal was scored short-handed, with an assist from Nolan Yaremko, and gave Tri-City a 4-2 advantage with 1:07 left to go. The insurance turned out to be crucial, as Vancouver’s Brendan Semchuk answered on the power play 30 seconds later, but it was too little, too late.

Michael Rasmussen and Jordan Topping each had a goal and an assist for the Americans (3-3-0-0).

Tied 1-1 going into the third period after Tri-City’s Parker AuCoin answered Vancouver’s Milos Roman’s goal in the second, the teams combined to net five of the game’s seven goals in the last 18:30.

Patrick Dea stopped 31 of 34 shots faced for Tri-City.

First—No Scoring.

Second—1, Vancouver, Roman 2 (Ronning, Plouffe), 11:49. 2, Tri-City, AuCoin 2 17:42.

Third—3, Tri-City, Topping 3 (Rasmussen, Kalinichenko), 1:30. 4, Vancouver, McNabb 1 (Malm, Watts), 6:31. 5, Tri-City, Rasmussen 2 (Geekie, Topping), 7:21 (PP). 6, Tri-City, James 3 (Yaremko), 18:53 (SH EN). 7, Vancouver, Semchuk 1 (Holt, Plouffe), 19:24 (PP).

Shots on Goal—Tri-City 15-15-7-37. Vancouver 4-18-12-34. Power Play—Tri-City 1-4; Vancouver 1-6. Goalies—Tri-City, Dea 2-1-0-0 (34 shots-31 saves). Vancouver, Scott 0-2-0-0 (36 shots-33 saves). A—3,146.

