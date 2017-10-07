Johnson scores twice, Tri-City falls on the road against Vancouver

The Tri-City Americans got two goals from Isaac Johnson, but allowed three third-period goals by Vancouver in a 6-2 Friday loss to the Giants in Langley, British Columbia.
Tri-City (2-3-0-0, 4 points) led 2-0 early in the first with goals by Johnson and Max James, but three consecutive goals by the Giants gave them a 3-2 lead after two periods of play.
Johnson tied the score at 3-all at 4:53 of the third, only to see Vancouver (2-2-0-0, 4 points) break the game open three goals in a span of 3 minutes, 21 seconds.
Owen Hardy had two goals in the third, while Ty Ronning had the other.
Americans goalie Beck Warm finished with 36 saves as Tri-City was outshot 39-29.
David Tendeck had 26 saves for Vancouver, while James Malm had three assists.
Giants 6, Americans 3
Tri-City
2
0
1
—
3
Vancouver
1
2
3
—
6
First — 1, TC, Johnson 2 (Välimäki, Rasmussen), 1:24 (pp). 2, TC, James 2 (Krebs, Kalinichenko), 13:06. 3, Van, Watts 2 (Malm, Ronning), 15:19. Penalties — Bowen, Van (tripping), :26; Kalinichenko, TC (delay of game), 6:13.
Second — 4, Van, Ho 1, 5:54. 5, Van, Watts 3 (Malm), 16:07. Penalties —Krebs, TC (holding), 11:39; Välimäki, TC (cross-checking), 16:43.
Third — 6, TC, Johnson 3 (AuCoin), 4:53. 7, Van, Ronning 4 (Morrison, Byram), 11:08. 8, Van, Hardy 2 (Malm, Holt), 12:09. 9, Van, Hardy 3 (Morrison, Byram), 14:29. Penalties —Holt, Van (slashing), 2:20; Skeoch, Van (boarding), 2:49; Leipert, Van (slashing), 15:43; Krebs, TC (cross-checking), 19:15.
Shots — TC 13-4-12 —29. Van 13-18-8 — 39. Power plays — TC 1-4. Van 0-3. Goalies — TC, Warm 1-2-0-0 (39 shots-33 saves). Van, Tendeck 2-1-0-0 (29-26). Referees — Brett Iverson and Trevor Nolan. A — 2,886.
