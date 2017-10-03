Tri-City rallies to beat Seattle in shootout

Morgan Geekie scored the game winner in the shootout as the Tri-City Americans rallied Tuesday night to beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 3-2 at Toyota Center.
Noah Philp gave the Thunderbirds (2-1-0-1) a 2-1 lead early in the third period, only to see Carson Focht tie the score with 3:46 left in regulation.
After a scoreless 5-minute overtime, the game went to a shootout, where Patrick Dea stopped Seattle’s Zack Andrusiak, Sami Moilanen and Donovan Neuls.
Geekie made good on his attempt in the shootout against Thunderbirds goalie Matt Berlin, but Michael Rasmussen and Jordan Topping did not.
Rasmussen, in his first game since returning from the Detroit Red Wings camp, scored a power-play goal in the first period for the Americans, while Dea finished with 23 saves.
The Americans (2-2-0-0) will take their two-game win streak on the road for a pair of games against the Vancouver Giants on Friday and Saturday in Langley, British Columbia.
Americans 3, Thunderbirds 2 (SO)
Seattle
0
1
1 0
—
2
Tri-City
0
1
1 0
—
3
First — No scoring. Penalties — Olson, TC (roughing), 3:27; James, TC (hooking), 14:20; Philp, Sea (holding), 15:41.
Second — 1, TC, Rasmussen 1 (Yaremko, Geekie), 1:23 (pp). 2, Sea, Volcan 1 (Moilanen, Tyszka), 10:51. Penalties — Strand, Sea (interference), :34; Strand, Sea (holding), 4:44; Mutala, TC (holding), 15:30.
Third — 3, Sea, Noah Philp 1, 4:03. 4, TC, Focht 1 (James, Sapego), 16:14. Penalties — Strand, Sea (slashing), 5:20.
Shots — Sea 4-13-5-3 — 25. TC 5-9-14-1 — 29. Power plays — Sea 0-3. TC 1-3. Goalies — Sea, Berlin 2-0-0-1 (29 shots-27 saves). TC, Dea 1-1-0-0 (25-23). Referees — Jeff Ingram and Ian Jendro. A — 2,475.
