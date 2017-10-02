After extended stay in NHL camp, Rasmussen returns to Americans

More Videos 3:30 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: You Wreck Me Pause 0:59 Circus performer Walter Chimal of Pasco 0:47 Tri-City forward Michael Rasmussen talks about his time with Detroit and his return to the Americans 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:06 Watch: One girl's mission to save the penguins 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 1:31 Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tri-City forward Michael Rasmussen talks about his time with Detroit and his return to the Americans Rasmussen led Detroit in goals scored during the preseason with four in five games. Rasmussen led Detroit in goals scored during the preseason with four in five games. Annie Fowler afowler@tricityherald.com

Rasmussen led Detroit in goals scored during the preseason with four in five games. Annie Fowler afowler@tricityherald.com