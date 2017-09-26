Välimäki to rejoin Tri-City Americans; Rasmussen scores against Penguins

The Calgary Flames announced Tuesday that they assigned two players to their respective junior clubs: Juuso Välimäki to Tri-City, and Dillon Dube to Kelowna.
“Those two young guys, have been really, really impressive.” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said on cut-down day down at the Scotiabank Saddledome. “They stuck around as long as they did on merit.”
With Kyle Olson rejoining the Americans on Monday, that leaves Michael Rasmussen (Detroit) as the lone player who has not returned to Tri-City.
On Monday, Rasmussen scored a goal at the Red Wings’ new rink — Little Caesars Arena — and earned the third star in Detroit’s 4-1 preseason win over Pittsburgh.
"Those two young guys have been really, really impressive."https://t.co/kbwiFfXZmw— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 26, 2017
In three preseason games, the 18-year-old forward has two goals.
Comments