July 21, 2017 4:10 PM

Tri-City’s Juuso Välimäki signs with Calgary Flames

By Annie Fowler

afowler@tricityherald.com

Juuso Välimäki has made such an impression on the Calgary Flames since the NHL Draft last month that they signed the Tri-City Americans defenseman to a three-year entry-level contract Friday.

The Flames drafted Välimäki in the first round, 16th overall, and look for him to be a big part of their defense in the near future.

A native of Nokia, Finland, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Välimäki spent the past two seasons with the Americans, who selected him 14th overall in the 2015 CHL Import draft.

Last season, he had 19 goals, 42 assists and 34 penalty minutes in 60 regular season games. He ranked seventh among WHL defensemen in scoring.

Välimäki also played for Finland at the U20 World Junior Championship and was a second-team Western Hockey League selection, along with teammate Parker Wotherspoon.

Välimäki is expected to remain with the Americans this season.

