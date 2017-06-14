Tri-City Americans open preseason at Everett Tournament

The Tri-City Americans will open their preseason Sept. 1 at the Everett Silvertips 14th annual Delta Hotels Preseason Classic at Xfinity Arena.
It will be the team’s 11th appearance in the three-day tournament, which also will feature Portland, Vancouver, Seattle and Spokane.
Tri-City will host the Red Lion Hotels Preseason Tournament from Sept. 7-9 at Toyota Center. The tournament will host Portland, Seattle, Spokane, Red Deer and Kootenay.
The Americans will play Kootenay on Sept. 7, Red Deer on Sept. 8 and rival Spokane on Sept. 9.
Tri-City also will host Kootenay on Sept. 12 and Spokane on Sept. 16.
▪ Former Tri-City captain Tyler Sandhu will continue his hockey career with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds.
A forward, Sandhu scored 90 goals and had 138 assists in 318 games with three teams during his five-year Western Hockey League career. He scored 23 goals and had 60 assists this past season for the Americans.
“Tyler Sandhu is a high-end offensive player, who has all the tools to be one of U SPORTS top scorers for years to come,” UBC coach Sven Butenschon said in a press release. “A player with this kind of offensive output doesn’t come around very often.”
