Tri-City Americans usher in 30th season with commemorative logo

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break Pause 1:01 1 dead, 22 injured as car hits pedestrians in Times Square 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 1:30 Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? 0:49 Harry Styles mentions Pasco arrest in late night show opening monologue 1:48 Southridge football players speak out in support of coach Keith Munson 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That? 2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Tri-City Americans vice president of sponsorship, Craig West, talks about the team's commemorative logo. Annie Fowler Tri-CityHerald

Tri-City Americans vice president of sponsorship, Craig West, talks about the team's commemorative logo. Annie Fowler Tri-CityHerald