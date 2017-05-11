Tri-City Americans sign first-round draft pick Kaden Kohle

The Tri-City Americans signed first-round draft pick Kaden Kohle to a standard Western Hockey League agreement Thursday.
Kohle, taken 12th overall in last week’s WHL bantam draft, is the first of the Americans’ 11 draft picks to sign with the team.
“We are excited that Kaden and his family have chosen the Tri-City Americans for his development and pursuit of his hockey dreams,” Tri-City general manager Bob Tory said in a news release. “Kaden is a big, skilled center that plays a skill and power-based game. He will be a welcome addition to the Tri-City Americans Hockey Club.”
Kohle, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound forward from Cudworth, Saskatchewan, played 29 games for the Humboldt Broncos last season, scoring 38 goals with 28 assists. He also had 106 penalty minutes. His team advanced to the playoffs, where they lost in the second round.
Kohle also was MVP of the Graham Tuer Bantam AA Challenge in October.
“So happy to have signed my first WHL contract with the Tri-City Americans,” Kohle posted on social media. “Such a good organization. So glad to be a part of it.”
Comments